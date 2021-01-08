Mass. Legislature Passes Landmark Climate Bill

HYANNIS – Climate legislation that overhauls the state’s climate laws, creates clean energy jobs, and protects environmental justice communities was recently passed by Massachusetts Legislature.

In addition to setting a 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions limit date, the bill sets statewide limits every five years.

It also increases the requirements for offshore wind energy procurement to 5,600 megawatts, requires emission reduction goals for the state’s energy efficiency program MassSave, and establishes criteria for what constitutes an environmental justice population.

Clean energy workforce development programs including those targeting low-income communities are also supported by the legislation.

“For Cape Codders and Islanders, climate change isn’t some hypothetical threat, it’s very much real and existential to our way of life,” said State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro) in a statement.

“The Legislature met the moment and overwhelmingly passed generational legislation that gets Massachusetts to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the process, we advance justice for the communities who spent decades bearing the brunt of our collective environmental neglect.”