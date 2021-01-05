Mass RMV Continues Designated Service Hours For Those 75 and Older

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that it will continue offering dedicated weekly Wednesday service hours for those 75 years of age or older through the month of January.

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Plymouth and Fall River are some of the locations that will exclusively serve these customers on Wednesdays who need to make state-required, in-person driver’s license renewals.

Services at the locations will abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing.

AAA members are also advised by the Massachusetts RMV that they can renew their driver’s license or ID at a AAA location.

Reservations to renew at an RMV Service Center can be done online at Mass.Gov/RMV or by phone at (857) 368-8005.

The RMV said that besides the in-person requirement for those 75 years of age or older, most licenses and ID’s can be renewed online and do not require residents to visit a Service Center.