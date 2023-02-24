Mass. Seeks Ways to Curb Wrong-Way Crashes

BOSTON (AP) – An increasing number of states are installing warning systems designed to curb the number of deadly wrong-way highway collisions.

In Massachusetts, a $2.6 million pilot program consists primarily of wrong-way vehicle detection systems at highway ramps. When the system discovers a car entering a ramp in the wrong direction it sets off flashing lights, signs, and–at some locations–audible alarms to alert the driver.

Each year in the United States, wrong-way crashes result in 400 to 500 deaths. Older drivers, younger inexperienced drivers, and drivers under the influence of alcohol are more at risk of causing wrong-way crashes.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press