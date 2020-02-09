Massachusetts Air and Space Museum Prepares to Open in Hyannis

HYANNIS-The Massachusetts Air and Space Museum is preparing to open its doors in Hyannis later in the month.

Keith Young, a member of the museum’s board of directors, explained that a soft opening is “targeted” for February 15.

Founded in 2007 as a nonprofit organization, the museum initially looked at Hanscom Field in Bedford as the site for their exhibits, due to how close it is to Boston. However, the location at Capetown Plaza on Route 132 met the needs for the museum.

“They’ve been very cooperative and welcoming, and that makes things go easier,” Young said.

Features at the museum will include a scaled Aeronca C-2 plane as well as an F-106 flight simulator and virtual reality experiences. Exhibits will dive into topics such as women in aviation and the experience of living at the International Space Station.

More exhibits and offerings will be added over time. The museum, when opened, will be looking for public comments to gauge what visitors would like to see added.

Young said that the museum would also like to have space at the Barnstable Municipal Airport in the future.

“Primarily, we want to be a part of the community,” he explained.

“The airport’s a big part of the community in the Barnstable area and Hyannis specifically.”

Young said there are intentions to work with community-based establishments and schools, such as Cape Cod Community College, to enrich the offerings at the museum.

A grand opening ceremony will occur in May, Young hopes. He said that admission prices will be around $8 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information, visit www.massairspace.org.