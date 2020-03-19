Massachusetts Closes Day Cares, Connecticut Courts Limited

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all early education centers and family child care providers to close effective March 23.

Baker said Wednesday the state is working to open special child care centers exempt from the closure to serve emergency workers, medical staff and other workers essential to fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Connecticut, police and court officials on Wednesday announced changes aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus.

State police said they were closing offices to members of the public except for emergencies.

Judicial officials said they were closing several courthouses and allowing only high-priority proceedings, including criminal and domestic violence arraignments.