Massachusetts Congressional Members Mourn Ginsburg’s Passing

BOSTON (AP) — Some members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation and the Republican governor are mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with some saying the vote on a replacement should come after the election.

Ginsburg, who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says “any attempt by the GOP to push through a rushed appointment process” before the election “would be a calloused affront to her notorious legacy.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed on Friday night to call a vote for whomever President Trump nominated.