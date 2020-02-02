Massachusetts Considers Reopening Casino License Competition

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators are weighing whether to reopen the competition for the state’s third and final casino license.

The state’s Gaming Commission said this week it’s seeking public comment on whether to consider applicants for the southeastern Massachusetts casino license.

It’s also soliciting experts to answer questions about conducting a market analysis for a potential new casino.

The last time the state considered applications for the region, it declined to award a license.

Southeastern Massachusetts is already home to a slots parlor, and another resort is planned for the region.

Two casinos are also open in nearby Rhode Island.