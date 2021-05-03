You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / State Extends Small Vessel Speed Restriction to Protect Whales

State Extends Small Vessel Speed Restriction to Protect Whales

May 3, 2021

BOSTON – Due to the recent cluster of Right Whales sighted in the area, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has extended the small vessel speed restriction through May 15th in Cape Cod Bay.

Vessels less than 65 feet are required to not exceed 10 knots in the area. There is currently a complimentary federal speed restriction that applies to vessels larger than 65 feet until May 15th in the area.

On April 27th and April 28th aerial surveillance over Cape Cod Bay reported 160 Right Whales which is 40% of the known population.

The majority of the whales were spotted skim feeding which can often leave them oblivious to their surroundings and susceptible to collisions with water vessels.

For more information head to the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries website.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

