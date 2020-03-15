Massachusetts Eases Virus Test Rules, Creates Command Center

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has relaxed rules on who can get tested for the coronavirus and created a command center to oversee the response to the outbreak.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the changes Saturday, saying they would help the state identify cases and coordinate care around the state.

Under new testing rules, health care professionals won’t have to seek approval for testing at-risk individuals.

Hospitals in and around Boston are changing their visitation rules to protect patients and the public.

The latest numbers released Saturday say 138 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Massachusetts, a one-day increase of 15.