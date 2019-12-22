Massachusetts Emergency Management Program Receives Re-accreditation

BOSTON – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Emergency Management Program has received full re-accreditation by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program.

The re-accreditation signifies MEMA meets or exceeds national standards.

“Our Emergency Management Program is key to protecting lives, property, and infrastructure during times of crisis”, said Governor Charlie Baker.

This is the programs second re-accreditation by the independent body since Massachusetts initial accreditation in 2006.

“The re-accreditation of the Emergency Management Program signifies Massachusetts ongoing commitment to emergency planning”, said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.