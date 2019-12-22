You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Emergency Management Program Receives Re-accreditation

Massachusetts Emergency Management Program Receives Re-accreditation

December 22, 2019

BOSTON – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Emergency Management Program has received full re-accreditation by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program.

The re-accreditation signifies MEMA meets or exceeds national standards.

“Our Emergency Management Program is key to protecting lives, property, and infrastructure during times of crisis”, said Governor Charlie Baker.

This is the programs second re-accreditation by the independent body since Massachusetts initial accreditation in 2006.

“The re-accreditation of the Emergency Management Program signifies Massachusetts ongoing commitment to emergency planning”, said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.  

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 