Massachusetts Extends Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is extending its electric vehicle rebate program.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that the rebates will be extended to last through at least Dec. 31, 2021, and the administration will make at least $27 million available per year in 2020 and 2021.

Baker and Polito said the program was phased out from Sept. 30 through Tuesday because a rapid growth in applications caused a lack of funding, but the funding plan they proposed for an extension was largely adopted in a recent supplemental budget.