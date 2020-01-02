You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Extends Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

Massachusetts Extends Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

January 2, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is extending its electric vehicle rebate program.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that the rebates will be extended to last through at least Dec. 31, 2021, and the administration will make at least $27 million available per year in 2020 and 2021.

Baker and Polito said the program was phased out from Sept. 30 through Tuesday because a rapid growth in applications caused a lack of funding, but the funding plan they proposed for an extension was largely adopted in a recent supplemental budget.  

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


