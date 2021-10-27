You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Extends Mask Requirement for Public Schools

Massachusetts Extends Mask Requirement for Public Schools

October 26, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — A mask mandate for Massachusetts public schools is being extended through at least Jan. 15. State education officials announced the decision Tuesday, extending a requirement that was set to expire Nov. 1.

Education Secretary James Peyser said it adds time to get more students vaccinated, especially younger children who are expected to have a vaccine made available to them in coming weeks.

Schools can apply for a waiver from the face covering rules if 80% of their students and staff have been vaccinated.

Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said masks “remain a simple and effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 