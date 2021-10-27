Massachusetts Extends Mask Requirement for Public Schools

BOSTON (AP) — A mask mandate for Massachusetts public schools is being extended through at least Jan. 15. State education officials announced the decision Tuesday, extending a requirement that was set to expire Nov. 1.

Education Secretary James Peyser said it adds time to get more students vaccinated, especially younger children who are expected to have a vaccine made available to them in coming weeks.

Schools can apply for a waiver from the face covering rules if 80% of their students and staff have been vaccinated.

Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said masks “remain a simple and effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The Associated Press