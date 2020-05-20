You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts For-Hire Fishing Industry to Reopen in Days

May 20, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts charter fishing industry is set to reopen in a few days after being shut down due to coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the industry back open as part of a phased reopening of the state’s economy on Monday.

Baker’s order allows the state’s for-hire fishing industry to reopen on May 25.

The industry, which draws customers from all over New England and beyond, will be subject to health and safety guidelines designed to limited the spread of the virus.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries had prohibited for-hire fishing trips with an April 27 statement.

