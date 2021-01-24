Gaming Commission Appoints New Investigations Director

HYANNIS- Loretta Lillios was recently announced as the new director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Lillios was elected by a unanimous vote after having worked at the MGC for about seven years.

As part of her work Lillios will be responsible for overseeing matters such as licensing and enforcing gaming regulations to ensure public safety.

The IEB is a law enforcement agency and often works with state and local police departments.

Lillios’ background in law as well as her prior experience working with the IEB has inspired confidence in MGC commissioners that she will excel in the role.

