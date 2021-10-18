You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Gas Prices at Highest Level in 7 years

Massachusetts Gas Prices at Highest Level in 7 years

October 18, 2021

WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Gas prices in Massachusetts have surged to their highest level in seven years.

AAA Northeast said Monday that with a 9-cent increase from a week ago, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state is up to $3.27, the highest it’s been since October 2014, when it was selling for an average of $3.32 per gallon.

The current per-gallon price is 17 cents higher that it was a month ago and $1.17 higher than it was one year ago.

The Massachusetts average is a nickel lower than the national average.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 