Massachusetts Gas Prices Down 1 Cent for 3rd Straight Week

February 4, 2020

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down one cent for the third straight week.

AAA Northeast’s weekly survey found that the average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded is $2.51.

That price is four cents higher than the national average and 12 cents higher than it was at this same time last year.

“Gas prices are pushing cheaper for two reasons. Crude oil prices are $10 less a barrel than one month ago and U.S. gasoline stocks sit at an all-time record high,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“Cheaper crude and healthy stock levels mean motorists can expect prices to continue to decline this month.”

Prices on the Cape range from $2.43 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com.

