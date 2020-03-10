Massachusetts Gas Prices Fall 7 Cents

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts fell seven cents over the past week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.36 per gallon.

That price is two cents below the national average and 4 cents lower than at the same time last year.

“[Monday’s] plunge in crude oil prices is in response to a lack of agreement between OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries on cutting production,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“The trend of lower pump prices is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season if crude remains cheap, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $2.23 and $2.79, according to GasBuddy.com.