Massachusetts Gas Prices Decline Slightly

Massachusetts Gas Prices Decline Slightly

November 25, 2020

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast has reported that the average price of gas across Massachusetts dropped a penny from the previous week.

The $2.06 average price per gallon of self served, regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State is four cents below the nationwide average, as well as 53 cents cheaper than what it was a year ago.

Even with cheaper gas prices, AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said that not as many Americans are being incentivized to take to the roads this Thanksgiving week, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and its fallout.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range between $1.85 and $2.49.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


