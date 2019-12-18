You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Gas Prices Up 2 Cents

Massachusetts Gas Prices Up 2 Cents

December 18, 2019

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts ticked back up two cents over the past week.

AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.52 per gallon.

That price is three cents below the national average and seven cents lower than at the same time in 2018.

“Prices generally are within a few cents of where they’ve been throughout the fall,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“In the lead up to the holidays we may see a small spike in demand, but not enough to impact gas prices substantially.”

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod are between $2.42 and $2.99.

