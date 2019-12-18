Massachusetts Gas Prices Up 2 Cents

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts ticked back up two cents over the past week.
AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.52 per gallon.
That price is three cents below the national average and seven cents lower than at the same time in 2018.
“Prices generally are within a few cents of where they’ve been throughout the fall,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.
“In the lead up to the holidays we may see a small spike in demand, but not enough to impact gas prices substantially.”
According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod are between $2.42 and $2.99.