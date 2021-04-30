Massachusetts House OKs its Version of $47.7B State Budget

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts House approved its version of the state budget Thursday for the 2022 fiscal year that begins July 1.

Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano said the proposed $47.7 billion spending plan responds to the needs of residents and makes investments that would set the state on a path toward economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Mariano said the proposed budget also demonstrates the House’s commitment to cities and towns, and includes significant investments in education, supportive services for vulnerable populations, and workforce and economic development, among other priorities.

The budget debate now heads to the Massachusetts Senate.

From The Associated Press