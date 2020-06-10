Massachusetts House Passes Legislation that Facilitates 2020 Elections

BOSTON – The Massachusetts House has passed extensive legislation that facilitates this year’s elections.

The bill outlines processes for absentee voting, early voting by mail, in-person voting and addresses public health and safety improvements at polling locations.

The bill now goes to the state senate for further action.

If passed, the secretary of state will mail all registered voter applications to vote early by mail and anyone taking precautions related to COVID-19 will be allowed to vote absentee.

The legislation also outlines regulations to increase public safety at polling places.

“Voting is a right and must be protected so that everyone can safely cast their ballot during this pandemic,” said Falmouth State Representative Dylan Fernandes.

“This vote by mail system coupled with expanded early voting and smart reforms to in person voting will help ensure access to the ballot box.”

Fernandes co-sponsored an amendment requiring the state to send residents vote-by-mail applications to their mailing addresses.

“Many voters in our district, and in rural communities across the commonwealth, only get mail at PO boxes,” said Fernandes.

“The amendment will ensure that our state’s outermost communities have equal access to mail-in voting forms.”

The legislation addresses:

Early voting by mail applications

By July 15, 2020, the Secretary of State will mail all registered voters an application to early vote by mail in the September 1st primary

The deadline to apply for early vote by mail in the primary is Tuesday, August 25th

By September 14, 2020, the Secretary of State will mail all registered voters an application to vote early by mail in the November 3rd general election

The deadline to apply for early vote by mail in the general is Tuesday, October 27th

Both applications will include a return envelope with pre-paid postage

Early voting by mail applications can be submitted electronically with an electronic signature

Early voting by mail applications will be sent to a voter’s mailing address if it differs from their registered residential address

Early voting by mail

City and town clerks will mail early voting by mail ballots and return envelopes with pre-paid postage to voters who apply

Voters can return their early voting by mail ballot in the mail; in a secure dropbox; or in person.

Early voting by mail ballots must be submitted by the close of polls on primary and election day

For the general election, ballots will be counted through 5pm on November 6, 2020 if they are postmarked by November 3rd

City and town clerks will be able to deposit mail-in ballots into a tabulator or ballot box prior to Election Day but will not be allowed to disclose results until polls close on Election Day

Accommodations will be available for persons with disabilities

Absentee voting

Anyone taking precaution related to COVID-19 can absentee vote

Absentee voting applications can be submitted electronically with an electronic signature

Public health safeguards for in-person voting

The Secretary of State will promote emergency regulations to address public health for in-person voting including:

Social distancing of voters and election officers

Face coverings and PPE

Frequent use of sanitizers

Sanitary use of marking pens

Cities and towns must evaluate and report whether a change in polling place would result in a disparate impact on certain populations before changing the polling place

Early voting in person

There will be a week of in-person early voting during the primary from Saturday, August 22nd to Friday, August 28th

There will be two weeks of in-person early voting during the general election from Saturday, October 17th, to Friday, October 30th

Election Day

Voters will still be able to vote at the polls on election day

Electronic poll books will be permitted for 2020 elections and all future elections

Local elections

Early voting by mail will be allowed for any city or town elections held at the same time as the primary or general or on or before

Early voting by mail will be allowed for any city or town elections held on or before December 31st, 2020

Voter registration