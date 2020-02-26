Massachusetts House Proposes 5-cent per Gallon Gas Tax Hike

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House leaders are proposing a 5-cent per gallon gas tax hike as part of a larger bill aimed at increasing funding for transportation.

The proposal unveiled Wednesday would also increase fees on ride-hailing services and end a sales tax exemption for the purchase of vehicles by rental car companies.

The package is expected to generate between $522 and $612 million annually.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said the money is needed to help pay for repairs to the public transportation system in metropolitan Boston and maintain roads and bridges in other areas.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has been cool to new taxes but has also pushed a multistate pact that would tackle transportation emissions while also increasing the price of gas.