You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts House Proposes 5-cent per Gallon Gas Tax Hike

Massachusetts House Proposes 5-cent per Gallon Gas Tax Hike

February 26, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House leaders are proposing a 5-cent per gallon gas tax hike as part of a larger bill aimed at increasing funding for transportation.

The proposal unveiled Wednesday would also increase fees on ride-hailing services and end a sales tax exemption for the purchase of vehicles by rental car companies.

The package is expected to generate between $522 and $612 million annually.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said the money is needed to help pay for repairs to the public transportation system in metropolitan Boston and maintain roads and bridges in other areas.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has been cool to new taxes but has also pushed a multistate pact that would tackle transportation emissions while also increasing the price of gas.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 