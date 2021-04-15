Massachusetts House Unveils Budget Plan for New Fiscal Year

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts House leaders on Wednesday unveiled their version of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The $47.6 billion spending plan doesn’t include broad-based taxes or major changes to the state’s tax code. It also doesn’t factor in the approximately $4.5 billion in federal aid coming to Massachusetts.

The plan would increase spending by 2.6% over the current year’s budget.

It is expected to be debated the week of April 26. At that point the budget will be handed off to the Massachusetts Senate, which will debate and pass it’s own version of the budget.

