Massachusetts Issues Mandate Requiring Masks in Schools

August 26, 2021

 

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley has issued new regulations requiring all public school students age 5 and above and all staff to wear masks indoors while at school.

All visitors are also expected to wear masks in school buildings.

The regulations take effect immediately.

The confirmed COVID-19 caseload in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic rose to more than 700,000 Wednesday as the delta variant spreads.

All 40 Massachusetts state senators as well as their staff will have to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by mid-October. The mandate applies to about 250 lawmakers and staffers.

