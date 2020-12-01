Massachusetts Lawmakers Finalize Police Accountability Bill

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House and Senate are expected to vote as early as Tuesday on a compromise bill backers say would increase police accountability.

The bill would for the first time create an independent, civilian-led commission to standardize the certification, training and decertification of police officers.

The bill would also ban the use of chokeholds, limit the use of deadly force, and create a duty to intervene for police officers when witnessing another officer using force beyond what is necessary or reasonable under the circumstances.

The final bill must be approved by both chambers before heading to Gov. Charlie Baker.