Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Final OK to $48.1B State Budget

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers gave final approval to a new state budget Friday after House and Senate negotiators reached a deal Thursday on a $48.1 billion spending plan.

Negotiators who hammered out the final budget proposal benefited from an extra $4.2 billion in surging tax revenues over the last six months that outpaced projections agreed to by legislative leaders and Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration when the state was still in the throes of the pandemic.

The tax revenue upgrade allowed budget writers to eliminate the proposed use of one-time revenues, including a plan to tap the state’s “rainy day” fund.