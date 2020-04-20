Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Ban on Evictions, Foreclosures

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have sent to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker a bill they say would provide a safety net for renters, homeowners, and small businesses grappling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus state or emergency.

The legislation approved Friday prohibits all non-essential evictions and foreclosures and provides mortgage borrowers with forbearance options and protects tenants from late fees.

The bill would create a moratorium on all stages of the eviction and foreclosure process for 120 days from the enactment of the legislation or 45 days after the state of emergency has been lifted, whichever comes first.