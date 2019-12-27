You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts’ Marijuana Shops Report $420M in Sales in 2019

December 27, 2019

BOSTON (AP) – Recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts raked in more than $420 million in sales in the first full calendar year of legalization, according to new state data.

The data released this week by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission shows marijuana sales in December alone had topped $10.7 million even before Christmas.

The data will be updated to show the full 2019 calendar year sometime in January.

Massachusetts imposes roughly 17% to 20% in taxes on marijuana. Massachusetts became the first East Coast state with regulated recreational marijuana stores when two opened on Nov. 20, 2018. 

