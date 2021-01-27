You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts National Guard Providing Additional Assistance in Washington

January 27, 2021

HYANNIS – Members of the Massachusetts National Guard, as well as National Guard members from other states, have been selected to provide additional assistance in Washington, D.C. to support the United States Secret Service.

The order, recently signed by Governor Charlie Baker, approves up to 700 Massachusetts Air and Army National Guard personnel for the mission, who will travel to Washington in the coming days.

The state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security specified that the mission is separate from the 500 personnel who served recently in DC in support of inauguration events, and who have already returned home.

Officials said that the National Guard will ensure that all appropriate health protection measures are implemented throughout the mission, including pre-departure screenings, testing and mandatory mask-wearing. 

Soldiers and Airmen will also be provided individual rooms while deployed in Washington to further reduce risk of spreading COVID-19. 

The guard members are expected to return on February 23. 

