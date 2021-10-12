You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts National Guard to Aid COVID-19 School Testing

Massachusetts National Guard to Aid COVID-19 School Testing

October 12, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has activated up to 450 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help deal with COVID-19 challenges facing the state.

Up to 200 guard members will aid in COVID-19 testing in schools and up to 250 members will be available to offset potential Department of Correction staff shortages due to a vaccine mandate.

Guard members will begin training this week and begin administering COVID-19 testing in selected schools on Monday.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 4,400 over the holiday weekend while newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 36.

