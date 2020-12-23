Massachusetts, New England States and D.C. Partner to Reduce Pollution

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) alongside Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to help reduce pollution across the region.

The MOU is a multi-state program that aims to reduce motor vehicle pollution by at least 26 percent and would generate over $1.8 billion in Massachusetts by 2032.

Participating jurisdictions would invest through the bipartisan Transportation and Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P) in cleaner transportation options and create new employment opportunities.

The program also aims to substantially improve public health across the New England region by cutting down on pollution.

“By partnering with our neighbor states with which we share tightly connected economies and transportation systems, we can make a more significant impact on climate change while creating jobs and growing the economy as a result. Several other Transportation and Climate Initiative states are also committing to this effort today and we look forward to these partners moving ahead with us as we build out this first in the nation program,” said Baker in a statement.

The three states and D.C. account for 73 percent of the transportation emissions, 76 percent of the vehicles, and 75 to 80 percent of the gross domestic product in New England, said the Baker-Polito Administration.

TCI-P will require gasoline and diesel fuel suppliers to purchase “allowances” for the pollution caused by the fuel they sell in the regions.

The total amount of allowances would decline each year, cutting transportation pollution.

The proceeds would be invested in ways that would benefit both urban and rural residents, including improving and expanding public transportation, and would be decided independently by participating jurisdictions.