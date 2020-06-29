Researchers Say Massachusetts on Track to Contain COVID-19

HYANNIS – According to research data from COVID Act Now, a multidisciplinary team of health experts and leaders, Massachusetts is one of four states on track to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Researchers credit the states low infection and positive test rate, available ICU beds, and contact tracing program.

The other three states currently on track to contain the virus and prevent a second outbreak are Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

According to the data, Massachusetts is seeing a 2.4 percent positive test rate and people who do test positive for the virus are infecting 0.76 other people.

“Because each person is infecting less than one other person, the total number of current cases in Massachusetts is shrinking,” wrote COVID Act Now researchers.

The state also has roughly 2,000 ICU beds with an estimated 1,295 currently available.

Researchers believe the Commonwealth has enough available ICU beds to absorb a second wave of cases if one happens to hit.

Massachusetts’s contact tracing program has been an effective weapon in the fight against the virus.

The data shows that Massachusetts has 2,500 contact tracers.

Researchers estimate that the contact tracers are likely able to trace 100 percent of the new COVID-19 infections in 48 hours.

“When this level of tracing is coupled with widely available testing, COVID can be contained without restoring lockdowns,” researchers wrote.

The view the report from COVID Act Now, click here.