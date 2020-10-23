Massachusetts Pauses All Indoor Ice Rink and Ice Skating Facilities Operations for Two Weeks

The following is a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

BOSTON – Due to rising cases of COVID-19 connected to indoor ice hockey, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a new public health order today prohibiting indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities from operating from October 23, 2020 to November 7, 2020.

This order is in response to multiple COVID-19 clusters occurring at rinks throughout the state following games, practices and tournaments. Neighboring states including New Hampshire have enacted similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor ice hockey.

There have been at least 30 clusters of COVID-19 associated with organized ice hockey activities involving residents from more than 60 municipalities in Massachusetts. Each of these includes two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, totaling 108 confirmed cases.

This pause will allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks.

Current protocols include limitations on the number of people allowed in an arena, social distancing and other precautions. This order includes all indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities in Massachusetts. These rinks and facilities may not operate during this temporary two-week pause. It is effective between 5 p.m. on October 23, 2020, and 12:01 a.m. on November 7, 2020. College and professional programs are exempt from this order.