Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Monica Bharel made the announcement in a statement Friday night.

The commissioner said she was tested Thursday and received the results on Friday from the State Public Health Laboratory.

“As the public health commissioner and an essential state employee, I have been vigilant about practicing social distancing from my colleagues and members of the public. My symptoms so far have been mild,” she said.

Bharel said she has notified her appropriate close contacts and will rest and recuperate at home, while continuing to carry out her work responsibilities remotely.

The Department of Public Health offices will be thoroughly cleaned over the weekend.

“I hope everyone will continue to take seriously the threat of COVID-19,” she said.