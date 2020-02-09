You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Ranks High on Advanced Placement Exam Results

February 9, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has been ranked the nation’s top state for the percentage of its graduating class that scored a three or higher on an Advanced Placement exam.

That’s according to results released this week by the College Board.

The results found that one out of every three members of the class of 2019 in Massachusetts graduated with a score of three or higher out of a possible five on an AP test.

Massachusetts also had the highest 10-year percentage growth of graduates who scored a three or higher.

Nearly 48 percent of Massachusetts’ class of 2019 took at least one AP exam.

