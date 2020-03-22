Massachusetts Reports 3 Virus Deaths, Bringing Total to 5

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials reported three new deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to five.

State health officials say two men in their 70s, from Hampden and Berkshire counties, and a man in his 90s from Suffolk County died of illness related to COVID-19.

All three had been hospitalized, and the Berkshire County man had an underlying health condition.

Massachusetts officials announced the state’s first death on Friday.

That case involved a man in his 80s from Suffolk County.

The second death was reported Saturday, a Middlesex County woman in her 50s.

