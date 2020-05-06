Massachusetts Reports More Than 1,100 New Cases of COVID-19

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,184 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that Massachusetts is seeing coronavirus numbers heading in the right direction.

Total testing remained high, with over 9,000 performed.

The number of those who tested positive is 13 percent and the hospitalization rates statewide came in at 5 percent.

Eight new cases were reported on Cape Cod on Tuesday, while the number of people with COVID-19 in either Cape Cod or Falmouth Hospitals was 23.

The total number of virus-related deaths on Cape Cod is 48.

Barnstable County has the second lowest per-100,000 population death rate in the state.

Dukes and Nantucket Counties have the lowest death rate per 100,000 people.

Massachusetts had 70,271 total cases as of Tuesday.