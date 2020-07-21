You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Restaurants Allowed to Sell Cocktails-To-Go

Massachusetts Restaurants Allowed to Sell Cocktails-To-Go

July 21, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Restaurants in Massachusetts can now sell cocktails-to-go with their takeout food orders, a key measure that will allow many establishments to stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday signed legislation that allows restaurants to sell mixed drinks in closed containers during the pandemic state of emergency, or until Feb. 28, whichever is later.

The state earlier during the crisis allowed beer and wine sales with takeout orders.

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio proposed allowing cocktail sales as well.

She said liquor sales could generate thousands of dollars a month and assist with bills, including utilities and rent.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


