You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts RMV Extending Renewal Dates

Massachusetts RMV Extending Renewal Dates

May 25, 2020

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is extending the renewal timeline for expiring motor vehicle inspection stickers, passenger plate registrations, professional credentials, and driver’s licenses and learner’s permits, including Commercial Driver’s Licenses and Commercial Permits.

Most credentials, passenger plate registrations and inspection stickers expired or expiring in March, April and May have already been given an extension by the RMV.

Now an additional extension has been applied.

Some credentials expiring in June, July and August have also been given an extension, as well.

According to the RMV, these measures were taken to reduce the need for customers to physically visit an RMV Service Center or other partner facility, allowing for social distancing and a decrease in non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RMV also said that the addition of longer-term extensions would allow for the RMV to ensure social distancing for when demand increases for in-person services and renewals as the State’s reopening phases continue.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 