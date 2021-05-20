Massachusetts Schools Step Up Efforts to Vaccinate Students

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts school districts are stepping up their efforts to vaccinate eligible students before the end of the school year.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that nearly 300 students signed up for Worcester’s first at-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at Worcester Technical High School.

Clinics are scheduled for other city high schools later this week. Students who receive a vaccine this month will be able to get their second dose in school next month.

A Barnstable County Public Health nurse tells the Cape Cod Times the county hopes to administer up to 1,200 first doses in area schools by early June, starting Thursday with a clinic at Monomoy Regional High School in Harwich.

By The Associated Press