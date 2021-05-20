You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Schools Step Up Efforts to Vaccinate Students

Massachusetts Schools Step Up Efforts to Vaccinate Students

May 20, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts school districts are stepping up their efforts to vaccinate eligible students before the end of the school year.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that nearly 300 students signed up for Worcester’s first at-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at Worcester Technical High School.

Clinics are scheduled for other city high schools later this week. Students who receive a vaccine this month will be able to get their second dose in school next month.

A Barnstable County Public Health nurse tells the Cape Cod Times the county hopes to administer up to 1,200 first doses in area schools by early June, starting Thursday with a clinic at Monomoy Regional High School in Harwich.

By The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 