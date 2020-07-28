Massachusetts Schools to Get an Extra 10 Days for Safety Preparations

BOSTON (AP) — State education officials and three major teachers’ unions have reached an agreement that will allow public school districts across Massachusetts to delay the start of classes in September up to 10 days so schools can properly develop a plan to make sure students and staff are safe from the coronavirus.

Under the deal announced between state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley and the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, and the Boston Teachers Union, classes can start no later than Sept. 16.

The 10-day delay can be used for schools to redesign classroom lessons and learn new safety and health protocols.