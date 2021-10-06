Massachusetts Senate Approves Bill to Expand Voting Rights

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would permanently write into Massachusetts law early voting options that were temporarily adopted during the height of the pandemic was approved overwhelmingly Wednesday by the Massachusetts Senate.

The bill would enact same-day voter registration and make other changes including allowing no-excuse voting by mail.

Supporters say the proposal incorporates lessons learned during the pandemic and would expand the right to vote at a time when many states are tightening access to the ballot.

Critics warned some of the bill’s measures might run afoul of the Massachusetts Constitution.

The Senate passed the bill by a 36-3 vote.