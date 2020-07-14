Massachusetts Senate Debates Police Accountability Bill

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate is continuing debate on a bill backers say would increase police accountability.

The bill would prohibit excessive use of force by law enforcement and create a duty to intervene for any officer who observes another officer using excessive force.

Its most contentious measure would limit qualified immunity so an officer could be held civilly liable for excessive use of force.

The step is opposed by police unions but supported by activists who say it adds more accountability to policing.

Another bill filed last month by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker would require that police be certified in Massachusetts.