Massachusetts Tax Collections Increase in August

September 7, 2021

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts tax collections in August totaled $2.49 billion. That’s $529 million or 26.9% more than the actual tax collections in August 2020–but just $10 million or 0.4% more than predictions for the month.

Year-to-date collections for the 2022 fiscal year totaled approximately $4.745 billion, which is $639 million or 15.6% more than collections in the same period during the 2021 fiscal year, and $10 million or 0.2% more than year-to-date predictions.

August is typically one of the smaller months for revenue collections, because neither individual nor business taxpayers make significant estimated payments during the month.

By, The Associated Press

