Massachusetts Tax Holiday This Weekend

HYANNIS – Those looking to purchase items for personal use will be able to save during the annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.

Retail items of up to $2,500 for personal use will be exempt from the state sales tax of 6.25 percent.

Items purchased in full, but not immediately delivered by retailers over the weekend will qualify as tax-free.

Items purchased over the internet will also qualify if they are ordered and paid for during the tax holiday period, even if they are delivered after the weekend.

Food, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, marijuana and gasoline are among some items for which the tax must still be paid.

The mass.gov webpage on the most frequently asked questions related to the tax holiday can be found here.

The page also contains contact information for the state Department of Revenue for if a business erroneously collects tax over the weekend and must remit it.