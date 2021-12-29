You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Tops 1 Million COVID Cases as Omicron Surges

Massachusetts Tops 1 Million COVID Cases as Omicron Surges

December 29, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – More than 1 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts.

That’s according to state Department of Public Health data released Tuesday, as the omicron variant drives the latest surge in numbers.

With 9,228 cases announced Tuesday, the agency said the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 stands at 1,002,266. There were also 63 new deaths, bringing the total to 19,692.

The latest surge has prompted the state to order hospitals to postpone or cancel elective procedures and mobilize hundreds of members of the National Guard to help understaffed and stressed hospitals.

By Michael Casey, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


