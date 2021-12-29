Massachusetts Tops 1 Million COVID Cases as Omicron Surges

BOSTON (AP) – More than 1 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts.

That’s according to state Department of Public Health data released Tuesday, as the omicron variant drives the latest surge in numbers.

With 9,228 cases announced Tuesday, the agency said the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 stands at 1,002,266. There were also 63 new deaths, bringing the total to 19,692.

The latest surge has prompted the state to order hospitals to postpone or cancel elective procedures and mobilize hundreds of members of the National Guard to help understaffed and stressed hospitals.

By Michael Casey, Associated Press