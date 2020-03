BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Trial Court leaders have closed the courts to the public for the next two days.

The decision was made in light of the Governor’s declaration.

Courts will contact members of juries who are in hearing cases.

Anyone with pending matters are asked to contact the Clerk’s Office when it opens on Wednesday.

All court users and staff are urged to be vigilant in applying social distancing and hygiene precautions to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.