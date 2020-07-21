Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Increases to 17.4%

BOSTON – The June estimates show that more than 3 million Massachusetts residents were employed and 638,000 were unemployed, for a total labor force of over 3.6 million.

The unemployment rate at 17.4 percent was up by eight-tenths of a percentage point from the revised May estimate of 16.6 percent.

The June labor force increased by 130,800 from 3,540,900 in May, as 79,200 more residents were employed and 51,600 more residents were unemployed over the month.

The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, was up 2.3 percentage points over the month at 64.9 percent.

The labor force was down at 134,800 from the 3,806,500 June 2019 estimate, with 662,100 fewer residents employed and 527,300 more residents unemployed.