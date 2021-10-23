Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Up Slightly in September

BOSTON (AP) — The unemployment rate in Massachusetts increased by two-tenths of a percentage point in September to 5.2% but the state added nearly 12,000 new jobs in the month.

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said Friday that the state’s September unemployment rate was 0.4 percentage point above the national rate of 4.8% reported by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state’s September 2020 rate was 8.9%. Massachusetts gained 11,900 jobs in September, up from a revised number of 3,400 jobs gained the previous month.

The Associated Press