Massachusetts Adding New Vaccination Locations

HYANNIS- Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to increase vaccination sites to speed up distribution.

In partnership with the CDC, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is opening up new locations around the state.

Fenway Park was announced as the second mass vaccination site and will start out giving 500 vaccines daily by appointment.

Private pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS will also be enabled to distribute vaccines under the new guidelines.

The initiative will see the amount of vaccines administered per week increased by the thousands.

Those eligible to receive vaccinations in Phase 1 include first responders, front line health care workers, and care home residents.

If you are unsure which phase of the vaccination process you are eligible for, further guidelines can be found on the website of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter